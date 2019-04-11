snoop dogg

Snoop Dogg on friend Nipsey Hussle: 'He was a fighter'

LOS ANGELES -- Nipsey Hussle's legacy as a community activist, uniter, a doting father and a loving son were underscored at his public memorial service on Thursday, with deeply personal testimonies from those closest to the rapper, including dear friend Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg's words to immortalize his friend were both serious and silly, as he told old stories about Hussle and their brotherhood.

"This a tough one right here," he said, visibly shaken but keeping his composure.

Snoop thanked Hussle's parents multiple times and told his father that "you picked up another son in me."

Hussle's father said he knew his son was strong because when he was born, the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck but he prevailed.

"He was a fighter," he said.

Lauren London honors Nipsey Hussle: 'I'm so honored and blessed'
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren London extolled her late fiancé, rapper Nipsey Hussle, as "an incredible soul...and someone very rare" during a Thursday memorial service honoring the slain rapper.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelescelebritystaples centerrappersnoop doggfuneralmemorial
RELATED
Nipsey Hussle's kids honor slain rapper at memorial service
Lauren London honors Nipsey Hussle: 'I'm so honored and blessed'
Obama: Nipsey 'set an example for young people to follow'
SNOOP DOGG
'Earth' music video brings together celebs for good cause
"Be there or be square" Snoop Dogg says ahead of Reedley performance
Snoop Dogg sets Guinness World Record by making largest gin & juice
Snoop Dogg will headline 2018 Grizzly Fest at Woodward Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News