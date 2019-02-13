'Snowna Lisa': Man creates turns ice rink into masterpiece

One Toronto man turned his backyard ice rink into a masterpiece after fresh snow blanketed his home.Robert Greenfield posted a timelapse video of him using a shovel to create what he calls the "Snowna Lisa."The giant drawing is a recreation of Leonardo Da Vinci's famous "Mona Lisa," and his video shows how it's done in less than 40 seconds--however, there's "snow" doubt it took much more time and ton of skill to carve out this massive version of Da Vinci's timeless painting.