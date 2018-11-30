SOCIETY

Social media reacts to the death of former President George H.W. Bush

Looking back at the life and leadership of George HW Bush

On Friday, a family spokesperson announced that former George H.W. Bush passed away at the age of 94.

Immediately after, an outpouring of condolences started popping up all over social media.
