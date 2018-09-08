SURPRISE

Soldier dad surprises unsuspecting kids at airport

It was a heartwarming reunion for one family at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport last night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Carlos Castillo surprised his three kids after coming home from Iraq--wrapping them all in a giant hug.

The Chinook pilot had been deployed for the last eight months.



Family members told the kids they were saying goodbye to their grandmother headed to Chicago when Castillo snuck in behind them for a photo.

This was Castillo's fourth tour overseas all of us here at ABC30 are glad to have him back home.
