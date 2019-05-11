Soldier meets baby daughter for first time at Manchester airport

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- An early Father's Day present was caught on camera at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Friday.A soldier was spotted meeting his daughter for the first time.People stopped to take pictures and cheer for the family, who was welcoming the new dad home from a Middle East deployment.CW2 Joshua Demers, from Vermont, just finished a tour in Iraq, Jordan and Serbia.He spent his first moments back on United States soil getting to know his baby girl.