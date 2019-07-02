DMV

Some DMV offices opening earlier to reduce wait times

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of DMV offices across the state are opening earlier to reduce wait times, and that includes five offices in the Central Valley.

RELATED: Big changes could be in store for California DMV

Offices in North Fresno, Hanford, Madera, Porterville, and Reedley now open at 7 a.m., except on Wednesdays when they will open at 9 a.m. All locations will still close each day at 5 p.m.

Governor Gavin Newsom said DMV employees have been strained as California approaches the Real ID deadline.

RELATED: California DMV to close offices statewide for half-day to re-train employees on customer service skills

Americans will be required to have Real ID cards by next October if they want to board airplanes or enter federal facilities without a passport.

Read more stories on California DMV here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno countymadera countykings countytulare countydmvautomotivecalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DMV
California governor announces changes at troubled DMV
Half-day DMV closure for customer service training
DMV to send letters to residents who may not have valid REAL ID
Big changes could be in store for California DMV
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News