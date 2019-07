Some DMV offices opening earlier to reduce wait times

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of DMV offices across the state are opening earlier to reduce wait times, and that includes five offices in the Central Valley.Offices in North Fresno, Hanford, Madera, Porterville, and Reedley now open at 7 a.m., except on Wednesdays when they will open at 9 a.m. All locations will still close each day at 5 p.m.Governor Gavin Newsom said DMV employees have been strained as California approaches the Real ID deadline.Americans will be required to have Real ID cards by next October if they want to board airplanes or enter federal facilities without a passport.Read more stories on California DMV here