South Valley Zumba business hosts event to honor firefighters killed in Porterville fire

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, dozens of people took part in a spirited display to honor the lives of two fallen firefighters and help rebuild a cherished community resource.
A local Zumba business in Porterville called "The Room" organized this event.
More than 100 people came out from 4 to 6 p.m. at Centennial Park to exercise. They were there to honor the lives of Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones.
Both men died while battling a fire at the city's library last month.
All the books were lost and a goal of Saturday's event was also to collect donations of new or gently used books for a new library.
