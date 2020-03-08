zumba

South Valley Zumba business hosts event to honor firefighters killed in Porterville fire

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, dozens of people took part in a spirited display to honor the lives of two fallen firefighters and help rebuild a cherished community resource.

A local Zumba business in Porterville called "The Room" organized this event.

More than 100 people came out from 4 to 6 p.m. at Centennial Park to exercise. They were there to honor the lives of Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones.

RELATED: Daughter of Porterville fire captain killed in library blaze throws first pitch at softball match

Both men died while battling a fire at the city's library last month.

RELATED: Thousands mourn fallen Porterville firefighters at remembrance ceremony

All the books were lost and a goal of Saturday's event was also to collect donations of new or gently used books for a new library.

RELATED: Porterville library fire: Tulare County loses not just 2 lives, but also a part of its history
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyportervillezumbafirefighter killed
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ZUMBA
City of Fresno looks into establishing new senior center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Fresno County
Madera Co. resident being treated for Coronavirus, first known case in the area
Man shot and killed outside of house party near Chowchilla Saturday morning
Man in critical condition after central Fresno shooting, shooter at-large
Suspect identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Fresno County
Man arrested in connection to death of Tulare Western Dean of Students
Man hospitalized, others displaced after central Fresno apartment complex fire
Show More
Clovis Botanical Garden helps kids learn more about flowers
Woman killed by suspected drunk driver in head-on crash in Tulare County
Map of new coronavirus cases around the United States, world
COVID-19 could cause leagues to limit locker-room access: Source
Man held at knifepoint while taking break from work in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News