Society

Southern California jeweler helps 89-year-old veteran recreate lost wedding ring

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A jeweler in Southern California came to the rescue of an Army Veteran who lost his wedding ring.

David W. Eaton was married to his wife Babette for years until a series of health battles and dementia claimed her life 13 years ago.

His wedding ring had never come off in the last decade until late last year when he dropped weight during cancer treatment, and his hands shrunk.

The ring slipped right off and was never seen again.

Eaton called Irvine police, who tracked down the original jeweler and got the mold to re-create the custom keepsake.

"I could tell how important it was to him, and I could tell that he really missed it," the police officer said.

"I said, 'Sure, why not? It will be my pleasure.' So he got me the mold," the jeweler said.

"It looks like the same ring," Eaton said. "I had very little to say. I was totally speechless that he had my ring."

Eighty-nine-year-old Eaton says it's rare to find people as kind as the ones who came together to create a replica of his ring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyirvinejewelryveteran
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mendota grandmother forced to call police on grandson after believing he set fire to her home
No injuries after gunshot bullet hits Chick-fil-A at Fashion Fair
Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglary suspect arrested in Los Banos
Report: Death toll in Camp Fire likely includes 50 more people
Video: College football player throws police officer to the ground
Tractor and truck drivers showcase skills at Tulare Fairgrounds
Preparations underway as mosquito season nears in Fresno
Show More
Mothers Against Drunk Driving chapter returning to Fresno
$25K reward offered in East Hollywood hit-run
Valley police agencies make strong push to recruit new officers
112-year-old Japanese man with sweet tooth is world's oldest
VIDEO: Wind, rough seas make for scary ferry commute home to NJ
More TOP STORIES News