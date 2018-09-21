Southwest Airlines faces discrimination lawsuit

Southwest Airlines is being sued over racial discrimination.A former employee, Jamel Parker, said workers created a "whites only" break room at Houston's Hobby airport that existed for years up until recent renovations.Parker also said there was a noose, made of bungee cords, hanging at a southwest gate.In the lawsuit, he accuses the airline of subjecting black employees to "extreme race discrimination" and harsher disciplinary actions than white workers.Parker said he was fired for damaging a power cord and failing to report it. He said white employees that did similar things and were not fired."Honestly, I'm not surprised given my initial introduction into this Houston market. I was literally warned about this type of thing, so I'm not surprised at all," Jamel Parker, former Southwest Airlines employee said.Southwest Airlines released a statement saying, "We do not tolerate or condone discrimination of any kind, and we cultivate a workplace that mirrors the customers we serve."Parker's lawsuit doesn't say how much he's seeking from Southwest, but it says he's seeking a jury trial.A pre-trial court date has been set for January.