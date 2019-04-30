Society

Fashion model makes history by wearing hijab and burkini in 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit issue

A Somali-American woman who spent part of her childhood living in a refugee camp in Kenya is breaking barriers in the beauty and fashion industries.

Halima Aden is now the first ever model featured in a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue while wearing a hijab and burkini.

She also made it to the Miss Minnesota U.S.A. Semi-finals in 2016 as the first contestant to wear a hijab and burkini.

Aden has definitely made a name in the fashion world, appearing on the cover of British Vogue and walking the runways during New York Fashion Week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymuslimsfashionu.s. & worldsports illustrated
RELATED
Sports Illustrated swimsuit model makes fashion history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News