Coronavirus: With Indiana schools closed for COVID-19, St. John kids create 'Quarantine Monopoly' game

ST. JOHN, Ind. -- Some children in St. John, Indiana have come up with a creative way to pass the time during the stay-at-home order.

They drew a Monopoly game board in their driveway, but with a quarantine twist.

Landing in the "hand sanitizer" square costs $1,000. However, that's nothing if you land on the "Violate social distancing" square. Get ready to fork over $10,000.

The kids came up with the game after learning they would not be returning to school for this academic year.

"In the midst of the uncertain times that we are facing, they have found ways to entertain us and make others smile," said Rachel Tripp, the girl's mother.
