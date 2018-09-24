SOCIETY

St. Louis Six Flags offers $300 prize for spending 30 hours in coffin

EMBED </>More Videos

Could you stay in a coffin for 30 hours straight? If so, you may have a chance to win $300 plus other prizes, including the coffin! (Six Flags St. Louis/Facebook)

ST. LOUIS --
Could you stay in a coffin for 30 hours straight? If so, you may have a chance to win $300 plus other prizes, including the coffin!

The Six Flags theme park in St. Louis is behind the "Coffin Challenge," in which six people will be chosen to spend 30 hours in a 2-by-7 foot coffin from 1 p.m. Oct. 13 until 7 p.m. Oct. 14.

Participants get one bathroom break every hour with free meals served inside. Phones are allowed and chargers will be provided. Anyone who gets out of their coffin for any reason, with the exception of the designated bathroom breaks, will be out of the contest.

The competition is part of the park's "Fright Fest."

The winnings include the following:

- $300
- Two 2019 Gold Season Passes
- A Fright Fest Prize package including two VIP Haunted House passes
- A ticket for two to ride the Freak Train for Freaks Unleashed
- Their coffin! That's right - the handcrafted coffin is yours to keep!

For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytheme parkhalloweenholidayu.s. & worldsix flagsMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News