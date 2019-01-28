SUPER BOWL 53

Carrie Bradshaw, 'The Dude' invite consumers to 'change up usual' for good cause in Super Bowl ad

Stella Artois Super Bowl ad invites consumers to 'change up usual' for good cause

Two iconic characters made a come back for a good cause in a Super Bowl 53 ad thanks to Stella Artois.

Sarah Jessica Parker reprises her role as Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City" for the ad -- in which she opts for a Stella Artois over her go-to drink -- the cosmopolitan.

Then Jeff Bridges steps into the scene as "the Dude" from the cult classic "The Big Lebowski." He foregoes his traditional White Russian for the Belgian pilsner.

The ad invites consumers to change up the usual for a good cause.

Stella Artois is donating to water.org, an organization that brings clean water to communities, for every bottle or pint sold in the U.S through March -- up to $2-2.5 million.
