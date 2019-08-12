Society

'Storm Area 51' Facebook group creator to hold three-day music festival 'Alienstock' in Nevada

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Following a rise in popularity and a warning from the U.S. government, the "Storm Area 41: They Can't Stop All of Us" event has officially turned into a festival.

Last week, Matty Roberts, the creator of the prank page, described his aspirations for a festival after the FBI came knocking at his door. Those aspirations are to become a reality with Alienstock.

Approximately 30,000 people are expected to turn out for the three-day event in the small town of Rachel, Nevada. Residents and business owners are preparing for the invasion.

"We got to deal with the vendors and the food trucks, the county and trying to make sure that I keep my community safe and clean," said inn owner Connie West.

The closest hospital is an hour and a half away from Rachel; now, staff members are preparing for a potential influx of patients.

The Alienstock website is live online. The event is scheduled for September 19th through September 22nd and will include camping and well-known musical acts.
