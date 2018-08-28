FACES OF THE VALLEY

Story behind inspirational Centerville sign off Highway 180

By
CENTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's a sign you can't miss when driving down Highway 180 through Centerville. More often than not, an inspirational or religious message is displayed in bold white letters against a blue background. This week, one side says "Frequent prayers lessen daily cares," while the other side reads "Live as if today was your last." The owners of shed and garage maker Golden State Buildings, first put it up when they started business there about 16 years ago.

"It's interesting in business," said co-owner Wesley Weaver. "This is something I've learned recently. That if making money is our final goal, after a while, it's not gonna work. We have to have something else, something that's more than making money. You know serving God, serving the community, doing good for somebody else, at least taking care of my family. But if all it is is just making money, it's gonna be short served, it's not gonna work."

They first started putting up promotional deals, but after running out of ideas, they decided to try Biblical messages. Ever since they noticed a difference in the number of people dropping in to chat.

"There's more people that stop whenever there's a religious message on there than say hey they want the free paint or they want the free window or whatever," Weaver said.

As a Christian, he says it's important to put display these types of messages.

"Number one because I believe it. Number two. I think people are seeking, people need it, want that message. It's just like some other things, if it's true, then why aren't you gonna talk about it?"

This will continue even with changes coming from the Highway 180 extension being constructed behind the business. They say they plan on turning the back into the new front, therefore all of their displays - including the sign - will just be relocated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodfresno countybe inspiredfaces of the valleyFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FACES OF THE VALLEY
Volunteer cuddlers provide comfort for babies at Valley Children's Hospital
Fresno advocate spreads awareness about child abuse
Fresno State student celebrates a life full of purpose
Fresno man's heartfelt words for the loss of his baby girl born with rare condition
More faces of the valley
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News