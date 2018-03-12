DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME

Struggling to spring forward? These places don't observe daylight saving time

If falling back and springing forward are too much to bear, there are plenty of other places where you don't have to bother with daylight saving time. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
Does the tradition of falling back and springing forward seem like too much to bear? The Uniform Time Act of 1966 standardized time zones and daylight saving practices around the United States, but it allowed individual states to pass laws exempting themselves:

Arizona

The majority of the Grand Canyon State remains on standard time year-round. While Arizona has flirted with daylight saving time at various points in the past -- it briefly adopted the practice during both world wars as a fuel-saving measure -- only the Navajo Nation in the state's northeastern region continues to observe it.

According to KNXV-TV, the ABC station in Phoenix, the state opts out of daylight saving largely due to its hot climate and the fact that the sun would not set until 9 p.m. in the summer if the practice were adopted.

Hawaii

While some other areas that fall in the same time zone observe daylight saving, Hawaii remains on Hawaii-Aleutian standard time all year.

Unincorporated territories

In addition to the states listed above, American Samoa, Guam, the Minor Outlying Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands do not observe daylight saving time.

Honorable mention: Indiana

Indiana is a relatively recent addition to daylight saving. The Hoosier State, which falls within the Eastern and Central time zones, became the 48th state to adopt the practice in 2006.

Honorable mention: Florida

Does the Sunshine State need more daylight? State legislators recently agreed to make Florida the only state to observe daylight saving time year-round, bringing later sunrises during the peak tourist season between November and March, according to the Associated Press. The bill still needs gubernatorial and congressional approval and would not go into effect for at least a year.

Outside of the United States

Because their daylight hours don't vary much throughout the year, many countries along the equator do not observe daylight saving, according to the National Sleep Foundation. While Australia and Asia are a mixed bag as far as daylight saving is concerned, much of Africa opts out.

Daylight saving is a standard practice across the European Union (with the exception of Iceland), although lawmakers are mulling pulling the plug on the practice amid concerns over its long-term health impacts.
daylight saving time
