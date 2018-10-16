CONSUMER WATCH

Study says drones could pose threat to aircraft safety

A study from the University of Dayton Research Institute says drones could pose a threat to aircraft safety.

Last year, a military helicopter smashed into a small drone in mid-air.

The chopper's damage was minimal, and the drone was destroyed.

However, researchers say bigger aircraft doesn't mean they will fare any better in these types of crashes.

Those involved with the data say as the popularity of drones grow, the chances of a catastrophic event will also increase.
