Support Blue Run set for February 2020 at Woodward Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local police are inviting all to the "Support Blue Run" that occurs at Woodward Park on February 29, 2020.

This is an opportunity to show support for those who work hard to keep Fresno and the rest of the community safe.

You can sign up for either a two-mile run/walk, a 5-K run or a 10-K run. All proceeds from this event will go to chaplain programs that support children in troubling situations.

Tickets for the run are $40 and can be purchased until Dec. 31, the last day of 2019.
