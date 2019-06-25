survey

Survey: California listed as one of the least patriotic states in the U.S.

Fourth of July is around the corner, but a recent survey found California as one of the least patriotic states in the country.

The survey conducted by WalletHub measured states' patriotism based on military engagement, including the number of veterans and active-duty service members per capita of civilians, and civic engagement, voting and volunteerism.

The survey conducted by WalletHub measured states' patriotism based on military and civic engagement. (WalletHub.com)



California ranked in the bottom five at No. 48. Also at the bottom of the list were Texas, New York and, at No. 50, New Jersey.

States in New England and the Midwest ranked at the top of the list, with New Hampshire as No. 1, along with Wyoming, Vermont and Utah in the top five.

See the full list of rankings here.
