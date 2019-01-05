SOCIETY

Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Deaf man refused service at Taco Bell.

KETTERING, Ohio --
A deaf man tries to order Taco Bell but instead had the police called on him.

"No, we can't do that," a worker replies to his request for an order. And slams the drive-thru window on him.

Brandon's girlfriend captured video of the exchange and his mother posted it on her Facebook page, where it went viral.



"He's had to work extra hard, harder than everyone else to prove himself, that's he's smart and that he can do everything," said Becky Burch, Brandon's mother. "So, just something easy as going through a drive-thru to get food and they're like no, he just didn't understand."

Because he is deaf, Brandon Burch typically drives straight to the payment window to show his order on his phone. But on this occasion, the Taco Bell worker refused Brandon service, saying it was against company policy.

"Do you want me to call the police? Because we can't take it, and you're also not allowed to record me," the worker said.

"It was like they were mocking me, making fun of me. And there was even a gentleman in the back giving peace signs," Brandon said, with his mother acting as an interpreter.

Eventually, the worker did call the police, but when officers arrived, they told the clerk that Brandon was in the right -- and even offered to get food for him.

That employee has since been fired.

Taco Bell said the rest of its workers at that restaurant are being retrained.

Read more at ABC affiliate WKEF.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydeaftaco bellviral videou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
WATCH LIVE: Public funeral for Police Corporal Ronil Singh
Disneyland offering special 3-day tickets for SoCal residents
The cost of law enforcement lip-sync challenges
Visitors cleaning up Yosemite amid shutdown
More Society
Top Stories
8-year-old escapes after being abducted from home in Fresno County
Officers across Valley prepare to attend emotional service for Corporal Ronil Singh
3 men killed, 4 wounded in shooting at California bowling alley
Community set to rally for 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes today
Girl rescued after posting photos of dead father to Facebook
Report: PG&E looking to sell off its natural gas division
Talks to resume after Trump says shutdown could last 'years'
Fatal hit-and-run driver made up abduction excuse for fleeing the scene: Police
Show More
Hundreds of civilians, officers say goodbye to slain Corporal Ronil Singh
Fresno Air Traffic controllers on the job without pay
Ex-superintendent allegedly stole money from Parlier schools, charged with embezzlement
Visalia officer-involved shooting suspect had violent past
Terminally ill man with days to live renews vows to wife
More News