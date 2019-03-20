California super bloom: Take a zip line over flower field in Corona

You can get a bird's-eye-view of the super bloom in Corona - by flying over the flower field via zip line!
RELATED: Super bloom ban lifted - Lake Elsinore reopens poppy display in Walker Canyon
The runs range from 80 feet off the ground to 300 feet.
Skull Canyon is offering four zip line tours, and they cost anywhere from $40 to $160.
But you better hurry -- before the poppies are gone.
RELATED: Wildflower super bloom lining the runways at LAX
RELATED: Poppies in danger as Lancaster super bloom becomes new hot spot for crowds