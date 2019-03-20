Society

California super bloom: Take a zip line over flower field in Corona

You think you've seen every angle of the super bloom in the Inland Empire? Think again.

CORONA, Calif. -- You think you've seen every angle of the super bloom in the Inland Empire? Think again.

You can get a bird's-eye-view of the super bloom in Corona - by flying over the flower field via zip line!

The runs range from 80 feet off the ground to 300 feet.

Skull Canyon is offering four zip line tours, and they cost anywhere from $40 to $160.

But you better hurry -- before the poppies are gone.

