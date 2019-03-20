California super bloom: Take a zip line over flower field in Corona

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5203374" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Walker Canyon was reopened to visitors on Monday, one day after access to the poppy display was shut down.

A spectacular super bloom is lining the fields near LAX with wildflowers, thanks to this winter's heavy rains.

A super bloom in Lancaster is becoming the new hot spot, and the large crowds are putting the poppies in danger.

CORONA, Calif. -- You think you've seen every angle of the super bloom in the Inland Empire? Think again.You can get a bird's-eye-view of the super bloom in Corona - by flying over the flower field via zip line!The runs range from 80 feet off the ground to 300 feet.Skull Canyon is offering four zip line tours, and they cost anywhere from $40 to $160.But you better hurry -- before the poppies are gone.