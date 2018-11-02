SOCIETY

District offers apology after teachers dress up as Trump border wall

A superintedent has issued an apology after some teachers' controversial costume.

MIDDLETON, Idaho --
Idaho school district officials are apologizing after several teachers and staffers at an elementary school donned offensive Halloween costumes, one group in caricatured outfits depicting Mexican people and another group dressed as a border wall emblazoned with "Make America Great Again."

The Middleton School District Administration is investigating after learning of the costumes, which were worn during class. Photos were posted to the district's Facebook page Thursday night, though they were later removed.

Superintendent Josh Middleton said in a statement Friday morning that a parent alerted him to the issue. He apologized on behalf of the district.


Middleton is about 34 miles west of Boise, with 7,500 residents. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, nearly 10 percent of Middleton's population are Hispanic, and the school district offers a migrant education program.
