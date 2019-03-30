Society

Deputies surprise 13-year-old cancer survivor with new bike after his was stolen

A 13-year-old whose bike was stolen as he recovered from cancer now has a new set of wheels thanks to the local sheriff's office.

Daylin Campbell got the original bike as a Christmas present to lift his spirits as he battled acute myeloid leukemia in December. Due to side effects from his cancer treatment, Campbell was never strong enough to ride the bike before it was stolen.

Family friend Cori Shea posted on Facebook earlier this week that Campbell's bike had been stolen, pleading for anybody with information about the theft to come forward. Her story caught the attention of the Polk County Sheriff's Office, and several deputies chipped in to buy Campbell a new bike, helmet and lock, WFTS reported.

Sheriff Grady Judd and several other deputies surprised Campbell with his new gear at his family's home on Friday.

"Daylin is now in remission and we hope this bike will help him enjoy being a kid again," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.



