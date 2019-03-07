Society

Teen saves money for years to buy friend a wheelchair

It's the kind of story that renews your faith in society.

Senior Brandon Qualls navigates the halls of Caddo Hills High School with ease these days thanks to an extreme act of friendship by his fellow classmate, Tanner Wilson.

Wilson wanted to make life easier for Qualls, who would often tire maneuvering his manual wheelchair. So Wilson purchased an electric wheelchair for his friend, saving money from his job at a local car mechanic shop for two-plus years to make the generous purchase.

"They came in and my face just blew up," Brandon told KWTV. "I was just crying everywhere. I was like, 'Wow I can't believe he did that for me.'"

He presented Qualls with the new chair in a surprise presentation in front of classmates. A teacher added some extra flair by spelling Qualls' name out along the headrest, according to KWTV.

"It's been my dream to just have one of these," Brandon said. "And my dream came true."

Thanks, Tanner, for authoring a feel-good story we all can cheer on.

