SOCIETY

Teen to attempt to become youngest person to fly solo around the world

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
At an age when most of us are just starting to think about moving away from home, Mason Andrews is ready to see the world, all of it.

At 18-years-old, Mason is about to embark on a trip that will make him the youngest person to fly solo around the world.

For 40 days, Mason will fly his small plane across the globe.

He's scheduled stops at the Grand Canyon, in Paris, and dozens of other world-famous landmarks.

Mason explains what he is packing for the trip, "Just about all the things you bring with you on a camping trip for 40 days, plus a few hundred gallons of fuel and a lot of camera gear."

Mason's dad Jeb said, "We said no the first two or three times, and he came asked, and he laid out a plan and broke it all down, and finally I said yes."

Breaking a world record isn't Mason's only goal. He's also raising money and awareness for MedCamps, a Louisana camp for children with disabilities.

LINK: Donate to Mason's MedCamps Mission

Mason has been a counselor there for several summers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyworld recordairplaneteenager
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News