Employees at Texas hospital receive bonus for hard work during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas -- As a 'Thank You' to the staff at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, the president and CEO, Mark A. Wallace, announced a special gift to those working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees will receive a separate check with a an extra bonus for their hard work this week. Full-time employees will receive $500 and part-time employees with receive $250.

"I want to honor your dedication and commitment to our patients, families, and colleagues, so please consider this a form of recognition for all of the professional and personal sacrifices you are making along this journey," Wallace said in a statement.

Wallace said he has faith that the Texas Children's team will get through this together.

"You are the heart and soul of everything we do at Texas Children's, and I simply cannot thank you enough for the support you're providing, wherever you may be," he said.

