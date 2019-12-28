Society

Thai Navy SEAL dies from infection linked to soccer team cave rescue

A hero who helped save 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave has died.

Doctors say Thai Navy SEAL Beirut Pakbara contracted a blood infection during the rescue operation last year.

Pakbara had been under medical supervision, but the infection got into his bloodstream and his condition deteriorated.

The soccer team went into the cave shortly before downpours, and got trapped for more than two weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynavyrescueinfection
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Police make arrest in brutal murder of homeless woman
Traffic resumes on major highways connecting Central Valley to southern California
5 die after small plane crashes in Louisiana; Victims identified
Man found bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds in Visalia
Man, 60, dies after being beaten during $1 mugging in New York
North Valley family remembers father who died during Grapevine closure
Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Show More
Driver hits woman lying in southeast Fresno roadway
State trooper severely injured in crash caught on camera
Program provides support, resources for teen parents in Fresno Co.
Bus driver credited with saving little girl wandering street alone
NASA offers sneak peek at Mars 2020 Rover before July launch
More TOP STORIES News