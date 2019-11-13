The best cruise lines of 2020 have been ranked

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you're planning on taking a vacation at sea, get ready! U.S. News and World Report is out with its list of the best cruise lines for 20-20.
If you're looking to make the most of your travel budget, the list shows Royal Caribbean is the way to go. The cruise line earned praise for its list of amenities, like zip lines and ice skating rinks. "Celebrity Cruises" is number two, followed by "Norwegian".
Experts say the best time to book a cruise is January, February or March. That's when you'll get the best price.
Here are the other top-ranking cruise lines by category.
Family Cruises:
1. Disney Cruise Line
2. Royal Caribbean International
3. Carnival Cruise Line
Couples Cruises:
1. Viking Ocean Cruises
2. Seabourn Cruise Lines
3. Crystal Cruises
Luxury Cruises:
1. Viking Ocean Cruises
2. Seabourn Cruise Lines
3. Crystal Cruises
Mediterranean Cruises:
1. Seabourn Cruise LIne
2. Crystal Cruises
3. Viking Ocean Cruises
Caribbean Cruises:
1. Disney Cruise Line
2. Royal Caribbean International
3. Seabourn Cruise Line
