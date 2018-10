The wedding cake is to be served at the Reception. It was designed by Claire Ptak and features elderflower syrup made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham from the estate’s own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/kt5lE4tEn9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged their vows and took a carriage ride to greet the public, their 600 invited guests filed in to St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle for a reception.The palace on Saturday said that both Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry gave speeches at the reception, as did Prince Charles. Prince William introduced them.Sir Elton John performed, the palace announced, "in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family."The lunchtime reception will be followed later in the day by a smaller reception with 200 VIP guests.Here's what we know about the first reception's menu:Here's how the palace describes the cake "Designed by Claire Ptak, the wedding cake features elderflower syrup made at The Queen's residence in Sandringham from the estate's own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple. A filling made from Amalfi lemon curd and elderflower buttercream ties all the elements together. The cake is decorated with Swiss meringue buttercream and 150 fresh flowers, mainly British and in season, including peonies and roses."In addition to the cake, guests will be served sweet canapes:Champagne and pistachio macaroonsOrange creme brulee tartletsMiniature rhubarb crumble tartletsThe savory food included both canapes and food bowls, according to the palace. Canapes:Scottish langoustines wrapped in smoked salmon with citrus creme fraicheGrilled English asparagus wrapped in Cumbrian hamGarden pea panna cotta with quail eggs and lemon verbenaHeritage tomato and basil tartare with balsamic pearlsPoached free-range chicken bound in a lightly spiced yogurt with roasted apricotCroquette of confit Windsor lamb, roasted vegetables and shallot jamWarm asparagus spears with mozzarella and sun-blush tomatoesFood bowls:Fricassee of free-range chicken with morel mushrooms and young leeksPea and mint risotto with pea shoots, truffle oil and parmesan crispsTen-hour slow-roasted Windsor pork belly with apple compote and cracklingPol Roger Brut reserve non vintage champagneA selection of winesAn apple and elderflower mocktail, made with the same elderflower syrup used in the wedding cakeSandringham Cox's apple juice