There's a new sign to welcome visitors to Hanford, city officials say it represents community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Hanford has a new sign, and officials say it represents the strong agricultural heritage of the city.

The sign, located at the corner of Lacey Boulevard and Garner Avenue, was installed last Thursday.

It was a joint project between the city's parks and rec department and local high school students who assembled the Hanford letters.

City officials say the sign cost around $9,300.

They hope to do more projects like this in the future.
