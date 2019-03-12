There's a new sign to welcome visitors to Hanford, city officials say it represents community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Hanford has a new sign, and officials say it represents the strong agricultural heritage of the city.The sign, located at the corner of Lacey Boulevard and Garner Avenue, was installed last Thursday.It was a joint project between the city's parks and rec department and local high school students who assembled the Hanford letters.City officials say the sign cost around $9,300.They hope to do more projects like this in the future.