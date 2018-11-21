CONSUMER WATCH

These online tools will help you track the best deal on Black Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

These online tools will help you track the best deal on Black Friday

It's not even Thanksgiving yet and already some holiday shoppers are lining up outside stores for Black Friday.

164 million Americans are gearing up to shop this weekend on the hunt for the deepest discounts.

And now, there are tools that will alert you if there's a better price somewhere else.

Using online tools like "PriceBlink" and "Invisible Hand" you can instantly tell whether there's a lower price somewhere else.

With sites like "Shop It To Me" for clothes and "Camel Camel Camel" for Amazon, if you track everything on your wish list, they'll send you an email whenever the price drops.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyconsumer watchblack fridaythanksgivingholiday shopping
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Consumer Watch: Guide to buying a TV on Black Friday
Pfizer to increase prices of 41 drugs starting in January
Walmart teams up with Ford to test self-driving delivery service
Electric scooter company Lime issues world-wide recall
More consumer watch
SOCIETY
Hugs, smiles as tenants of apartment complex get heat after months
Jell-O releases edible slime you can play with and eat
Friendsgiving Ideas: Food tips, decor, and more
Dad offered girl as child bride to highest bidder
More Society
Top Stories
Woman stabbed several times in Southeast Fresno, police searching for suspect
Safety tips, weather forecast, a look at traffic cams. Everything you need for your holiday travel
One person dead after fiery crash on Interstate 5 in Merced County
Man takes off during traffic stop, leads Fresno Police on chase
Mercy Hospital shooter shot himself, but killed by police bullet
Strong winds threaten Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade balloons
Local growers frustrated over romaine lettuce recall
How you can stay safe from unhealthy air
Show More
Merced and Madera doctors say more children with severe symptoms are coming in
Porterville College basketball player threatened woman with weapon, then kidnapped and raped her: Police
Tarpey Village stabbing: Father describes victim's final moments
Hugs, smiles as tenants of apartment complex get heat after months
'We all basically got played': Neighbors of Visalia paralegal
More News