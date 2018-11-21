These online tools will help you track the best deal on Black Friday

It's not even Thanksgiving yet and already some holiday shoppers are lining up outside stores for Black Friday.164 million Americans are gearing up to shop this weekend on the hunt for the deepest discounts.And now, there are tools that will alert you if there's a better price somewhere else.Using online tools like "PriceBlink" and "Invisible Hand" you can instantly tell whether there's a lower price somewhere else.With sites like "Shop It To Me" for clothes and "Camel Camel Camel" for Amazon, if you track everything on your wish list, they'll send you an email whenever the price drops.