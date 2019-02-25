SOCIETY

Thousands sign petition for Walmart greeter with cerebral palsy to keep job

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands sign petition for Walmart greeter

MARION, North Carolina --
Thousands of people are showing their support for a North Carolina man with cerebral palsy who is in danger of losing his job as a Walmart greeter.

Jay Melton can't walk on his own, but over the course of 17 years, has been a fixture at the store in Marion.

Now that could soon change.

Walmart says more than a thousand of its stores have been making the switch to customer hosts instead of greeters. That means higher pay, more responsibility and some physical demands that Jay can't meet.

According to WLOS, Jay found out last week that the company is getting rid of the greeter job, phasing it out during the next 60 days.

At the time of this story's publication, there is no other job Jay can do at the store.

"All they have to do is make accommodations for him, that's all," said Jay's father, Jim.

Jim Melton is his son's biggest fan, but he's not alone.

A petition on the website "Care2" shows that more than 5,300 people have signed a petition, asking Walmart to keep Jay on.

"We had no idea, you know, I know the community is behind Jay, and he's made a lot of friends at Walmart who care about him, and they're upset," Jim said.

Jim said he believes Walmart should do something that will make everybody happy.

Walmart says it recognizes Jay's unique situation, and it'll take time to explore possible solutions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywalmartu.s. & worldcerebral palsyNorth Carolina
SOCIETY
'He always had a smile on his face:' Valley remembers Kings Co. firefighter
Black woman replacing Alabama editor who endorsed KKK
Procession planned for Kings County firefighter who passed away after battle with cancer
Visalia third-grader saves best friend by performing Heimlich maneuver
More Society
Top Stories
'He always had a smile on his face:' Valley remembers Kings Co. firefighter
8-year-old boy killed in DUI crash at deadly Selma intersection
Ring camera films mountain lion roaming in Sacramento neighborhood
Man once connected to shooting death of 9-year-old girl, arrested again
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Plane makes emergency landing at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
Woman arrested for carjacking, assaulting man in Clovis
HS Brackets released for state playoffs
Show More
Vatican outlines next steps to fight sex abuse crisis at conclusion of historic summit
Runners head out to Woodward Park for 'Support Blue' race
California news crew robbed, guard shot; suspect arrested
1 victim identified in deadly cargo jet crash in Chambers Co.
A shameful history of racism links Fresno to Oscar-nominated film 'Green Book'
More News