Tom Hanks befriends bullied 8-year-old boy named 'Corona,' sends typewriter for new pen pal

By Charles Croucher
A young Australian boy named Corona was having a tough time amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Coronavirus. They just kept on saying that and I get really mad," said Corona DeVries said.

Instead of getting mad, 8-year-old DeVries got writing and picked a very impressive pen pal, reported CNN.

"Dear Mr. and Mrs. Hanks, my name is Corona. I heard on the news you and your wife have caught the coronavirus. Are you OK," the young boy said.

DeVries wrote a letter to Hollywood star Tom Hanks to wish him well after he was tested positive for coronavirus.

Tom Hanks replied back and sent him a corona-brand typewriter on it and a typewriter-typed personal thank-you letter.

Corona grew up knowing Tom Hanks as "Woody" from "Toy Story," but after a package arrived on the Gold Coast, he now knows the Oscar winner as his friend from the letters.

"Yes, this is special because I'll always feel like I'm famous. He said, I'm a friend of his," DeVries said.

It begins, "Dear friend Corona. Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful," and ends, "I thought this typewriter would suit you, ask a grownup how it works and use it to write me back."

"It says my name," DeVries said with excitement.

The letter is signed off with a handwritten note, "P.S. you've got a friend in me."

"Over the moon. I think it was an understatement. He was ecstatic," Corona's dad Kevin said.

Hanks is back in the U.S. where he recently hosted Saturday Night Live from his house showing off his Australian accent and his collection of typewriters - minus that one that is safe in Corona's care.

"And I'm going to write back," he said.
