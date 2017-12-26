SOCIETY

Top Local Stories of 2017: By The Numbers

At ABC30 we cover stories from the tragic to the triumphant, but some stories standout above the rest. We've compiled a list of the most clicked on stories of 2017.

Check out our EDITOR'S CHOICE LIST and our top stories BY MONTH.
Top Stories By The Numbers

18-year-old woman arrested after live streaming deadly crash near Los Banos

An 18-year-old Stockton woman is in jail accused of driving under the influence during a deadly crash Friday. The live Instagram recording shows Obdulia Sanchez next to a dead crash victim.

18-year-old woman arrested after live streaming deadly crash near Los Banos
Family members say her 14-year-old sister was killed, and a live recording of the crash has gone viral.

Overturned tanker causes massive fire in Atwater, driver dies at the scene

A grisly scene slowly restored back to order-- the aftermath of a fiery morning that set the west side of Atwater on fire.

Overturned tanker causes massive fire in Atwater, driver dies at the scene
Baby dies after being born following fatal car crash near Five Points

Investigators say 18-year-old Joanne Delgado from Kerman crossed the median, near Highway 145 and Elkhorn, for unknown reasons and collided with another vehicle. The force of the impact caused Delgado to give birth prematurely. She was six to nine months pregnant and she died at the scene.

CHP investigates crash that left two women dead, pregnant victim gives birth and dies
The deadly head-on crash happened near Five Points just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Visalia man who raped, tortured and murdered 3-year-old girl sent to death row

Christopher Cheary was back in a jail jumpsuit on Monday, two months after his trial ended. That's when a Tulare County jury recommended he be sentenced to death for his crimes against three-year-old Sophia Acosta-his girlfriend's daughter.

Judge orders Christopher Cheary to be sent to death row within 10 days
Half a dozen of Sophia's family members addressed the court before Judge Joseph Kalashian sentenced Christopher Cheary to death.

3 killed, 1 injured East Fresno gunfight, police say

As detectives cleaned up a blood-strewn street-- family members quietly grieved while wondering why them.

3 killed, 1 injured East Fresno gunfight, police say
Investigators believe 27-year-old Elijah Mays and 23-year-old Xavier Williams came to a Hammond Avenue home to rob it. The two are from Stockton with an extensive and violent criminal history.

Fresno mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later

A smile is the one thing Jamie Snider took with her wherever she went. The 30-year-old Bullard High grad flashed it to make friends, and used it to comfort them when they were down.

Fresno mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later
Victims of deadly Highway 145 crash identified as graduating Tranquillity High senior and recent Fresno State grad

Stunned friends of a Valley teen set to graduate this week still can't believe she and her baby girl are dead after a crash near Five Points Sunday night.

Victims of deadly Highway 145 crash identified as graduating Tranquillity High senior and recent Fresno State grad
Adriana Romero, 24, just graduated with a degree in child development and 18-year-old Joanna Delgado was set to graduate high school this week. However, both died in a tragic, head-on crash near Five Points last night.
