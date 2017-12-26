Top Local Stories of 2017: By The Numbers

Check out our EDITOR'S CHOICE LIST and our top stories BY MONTH.
Top Stories By The Numbers
18-year-old woman arrested after live streaming deadly crash near Los BanosAn 18-year-old Stockton woman is in jail accused of driving under the influence during a deadly crash Friday. The live Instagram recording shows Obdulia Sanchez next to a dead crash victim.
Overturned tanker causes massive fire in Atwater, driver dies at the sceneA grisly scene slowly restored back to order-- the aftermath of a fiery morning that set the west side of Atwater on fire.
Baby dies after being born following fatal car crash near Five PointsInvestigators say 18-year-old Joanne Delgado from Kerman crossed the median, near Highway 145 and Elkhorn, for unknown reasons and collided with another vehicle. The force of the impact caused Delgado to give birth prematurely. She was six to nine months pregnant and she died at the scene.
Visalia man who raped, tortured and murdered 3-year-old girl sent to death rowChristopher Cheary was back in a jail jumpsuit on Monday, two months after his trial ended. That's when a Tulare County jury recommended he be sentenced to death for his crimes against three-year-old Sophia Acosta-his girlfriend's daughter.
3 killed, 1 injured East Fresno gunfight, police sayAs detectives cleaned up a blood-strewn street-- family members quietly grieved while wondering why them.
Fresno mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day laterA smile is the one thing Jamie Snider took with her wherever she went. The 30-year-old Bullard High grad flashed it to make friends, and used it to comfort them when they were down.
Victims of deadly Highway 145 crash identified as graduating Tranquillity High senior and recent Fresno State gradStunned friends of a Valley teen set to graduate this week still can't believe she and her baby girl are dead after a crash near Five Points Sunday night.
Adriana Romero, 24, just graduated with a degree in child development and 18-year-old Joanna Delgado was set to graduate high school this week. However, both died in a tragic, head-on crash near Five Points last night.