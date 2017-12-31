SOCIETY

Top Local Stories of 2017

At ABC30 we cover stories from the tragic to the triumphant, but some stories standout above the rest. We've compiled a list of some of the stories of 2017.

Check out our top stories BY MONTH and top stories BY THE NUMBERS.

Fresno Shooting Spree


In April Kori Muhammad, 39, was arrested after a shooting rampage in Downtown Fresno that left three dead.

Security guard shot to death while on the job in Northwest Fresno
Security guard, retail store manager, and now murder victim. Carl Williams, 25-year-old, was identified by his coworkers as the man killed Thursday night.
Kori Muhammad, 39, is in Fresno Police custody after a shooting rampage in Downtown Fresno.
Father of Fresno shooting spree suspect talks about son
Three days after a murder at Motel 6, Kori Muhammad's appearance was the only thing that gave him away when he visited his father and grandmother Sunday.
Kori Muhammad, 39, is in Fresno Police custody after a shooting rampage in Downtown Fresno.

Detwiler Fire


Cal Fire says Detwiler Fire sparked by firearms

The Detwiler fire burned 81,826 acres and 152 structures were destroyed.

Mariposa families who lost everything in Detwiler Fire are getting a helping hand
Food and supplies are being handed out by the local Indian Health Center, but they are open to anyone in need after the Detwiler Fire.
Cal Fire says Detwiler Fire sparked by firearms
According to Cal Fire, investigators have determined firearms discharged on public lands sparked the Detwiler Fire.
Nonprofit giving families a place to stay after Detwiler Fire destroys homes
The non-profit Bless You Inc. heard about the devastation the Detwiler Fire caused and provided nine families with similar places to live at the Mariposa Fairgrounds.
Battle against the Detwiler Fire picking up as crew protect homes near Coulterville
A fiery inferno burning steep ridges of the sierra, just miles from the historic community of Coulterville. It is a community where few live and now even fewer remain.
Hundreds of homes still threatened by Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County
Roads are being cleared and fire crews are looking for hot spots as the Detwiler Fire continues to burn. The blaze has already burned more than 80,200 acres-- growing slightly over night.
Mariposa businesses hit hard financially by Detwiler Fire
Power was out in the small town as thousands were forced to leave while the flames came closer. Businesses in Mariposa had to close down, and now they're reeling financially.

Fresno mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later



A smile is the one thing Jamie Snider took with her wherever she went. The 30-year-old Bullard High grad flashed it to make friends and used it to comfort them when they were down.
A smile is the one thing Jamie Snider took with her wherever she went. The 30-year-old Bullard High grad flashed it to make friends, and used it to comfort them when they were down.

18-year-old woman arrested after live streaming deadly crash near Los Banos


An 18-year-old Stockton woman is in jail accused of driving under the influence during a deadly crash Friday. The live Instagram recording shows Obdulia Sanchez next to a dead crash victim.

18-year-old woman arrested after live streaming deadly crash near Los Banos
Family members say her 14-year-old sister was killed, and a live recording of the crash has gone viral.
14-year-old survivor of live streamed crash mourns victim
Manuela Seja was the third passenger in a crash near Los Banos that sent one woman to jail and killed 14-year-old Jacquelin Sanchez - her girlfriend of seven months.
Obdulia Sanchez pleads not guilty to all charges
During Obdulia Sanchez's first court appearance she sat emotionless as the court read her charges. When asked if she understood what those charges meant she said, "a little bit."
Parents reeling in disbelief after live streamed crash leaves one daughter dead and other in jail
Nicandro and Gloria Sanchez are numb and don't know what to feel right now. They watched the video of the deadly crash and aftermath and say they have no explanation for how it happened.

Overturned tanker causes massive fire in Atwater, driver dies at the scene


A grisly scene slowly restored back to order-- the aftermath of a fiery morning that set the west side of Atwater on fire.
A grisly scene slowly restored back to order-- the aftermath of a fiery morning that set the west side of Atwater on fire.

California landscapes starting to return after drought


This winter's heavy rainstorms have helped bring much of California out of the drought.
CA Storms help state drought
Before and after photos and maps show just how dramatically most of California has begun to recover from the drought.

EDITORIAL: 8 Ways In-N-Out bests Whataburger


Houston is about to be blessed with its very first In-N-Out. As a result, it seems some employees at our sister station, ABC13, have lost their minds in defense of the celebrated Texas chain Whataburger. They delivered a list of seven reasons Whataburger tops In-N-Out.
Houston is about to be blessed with its very first In-N-Out. As a result, it seems some employees at our sister station, ABC13, have lost their minds in defense of the celebrated Texas chain Whataburger. They delivered a list of seven reasons Whataburger tops In-N-Out.

Former ABC30 Anchor John Wallace has died, family says


John Wallace Franzman, who was a long time news anchor at KFSN-TV, ABC30 in Fresno, passed away early Monday morning, according to a family member.
John Wallace Franzman, who was a long time news anchor at KFSN-TV, ABC30 in Fresno, passed away early Monday morning, according to a family member.
Top Local Stories of 2017: By The Numbers
Top Local Stories of 2017: By Month
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
