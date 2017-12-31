Top Local Stories of 2017

Check out our top stories BY MONTH and top stories BY THE NUMBERS.
Editor's Choice
Fresno Shooting Spree
In April Kori Muhammad, 39, was arrested after a shooting rampage in Downtown Fresno that left three dead.
Detwiler Fire
Cal Fire says Detwiler Fire sparked by firearms
The Detwiler fire burned 81,826 acres and 152 structures were destroyed.
Fresno mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later
A smile is the one thing Jamie Snider took with her wherever she went. The 30-year-old Bullard High grad flashed it to make friends and used it to comfort them when they were down.
18-year-old woman arrested after live streaming deadly crash near Los Banos
An 18-year-old Stockton woman is in jail accused of driving under the influence during a deadly crash Friday. The live Instagram recording shows Obdulia Sanchez next to a dead crash victim.
Overturned tanker causes massive fire in Atwater, driver dies at the scene
A grisly scene slowly restored back to order-- the aftermath of a fiery morning that set the west side of Atwater on fire.
California landscapes starting to return after drought
This winter's heavy rainstorms have helped bring much of California out of the drought.
EDITORIAL: 8 Ways In-N-Out bests Whataburger
Houston is about to be blessed with its very first In-N-Out. As a result, it seems some employees at our sister station, ABC13, have lost their minds in defense of the celebrated Texas chain Whataburger. They delivered a list of seven reasons Whataburger tops In-N-Out.
EDITORIAL: 8 Ways In-N-Out bests Whataburger
Houston is about to be blessed with its very first In-N-Out. As a result, it seems some employees at our sister station, ABC13, have lost their minds in defense of the celebrated Texas chain Whataburger. They delivered a list of seven reasons Whataburger tops In-N-Out.
Former ABC30 Anchor John Wallace has died, family says
John Wallace Franzman, who was a long time news anchor at KFSN-TV, ABC30 in Fresno, passed away early Monday morning, according to a family member.