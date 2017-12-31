Top Local Stories of 2017

Editor's Choice

At ABC30 we cover stories from the tragic to the triumphant, but some stories standout above the rest. We've compiled a list of some of the stories of 2017.Check out our top storiesand top storiesIn April Kori Muhammad, 39, was arrested after a shooting rampage in Downtown Fresno that left three dead.Cal Fire says Detwiler Fire sparked by firearmsThe Detwiler fire burned 81,826 acres and 152 structures were destroyed.A smile is the one thing Jamie Snider took with her wherever she went. The 30-year-old Bullard High grad flashed it to make friends and used it to comfort them when they were down.An 18-year-old Stockton woman is in jail accused of driving under the influence during a deadly crash Friday. The live Instagram recording shows Obdulia Sanchez next to a dead crash victim.A grisly scene slowly restored back to order-- the aftermath of a fiery morning that set the west side of Atwater on fire.This winter's heavy rainstorms have helped bring much of California out of the drought.Houston is about to be blessed with its very first In-N-Out. As a result, it seems some employees at our sister station, ABC13, have lost their minds in defense of the celebrated Texas chain Whataburger. They delivered a list of seven reasons Whataburger tops In-N-Out.John Wallace Franzman, who was a long time news anchor at KFSN-TV, ABC30 in Fresno, passed away early Monday morning, according to a family member.