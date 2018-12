Wow! ABC30, the United Way of Fresno County and the Marine Corps League want to thank everyone who donated during our Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend, Friday, December 5 through Sunday, December 7. Over 15,000 toys, 60 bikes and $45,000 were donated during the Marathon Weekend.But we still have a long way to go. Toys are needed right now if we are going to get them into the hands of children.Toys R Us, Fresno & ClovisHedrick's Chevrolet (toy and cash donations), ClovisVideo highlights from the Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend.