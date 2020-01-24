Society

Nebraska state trooper calms girl with 'Frozen' conversation after car accident | VIDEO

WATERLOO, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol is sounding its "dad skills" alarm after one of its troopers was caught on camera calming a young girl with "Frozen" chitchat during a scary situation.

Trooper Steven Sosnowski responded to a call after a car slid into a ditch near Waterloo Wednesday.

A mother and her two daughters were inside, so he helped situate the girls into a rescue vehicle.

To keep the oldest girl calm, Sosnowski started talking about the Disney movie "Frozen."

"Is that Elsa?" body cam video captured Sosnowski asking the girl.

"I know Elsa, Princess Anna, Olaf," he continued.

"And Kristoff and Sven!" the girl responded. "He's a talking snowman."

The Nebraska State Patrol posted the body cam footage to Twitter, which was viewed more than 13,000 times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynebraskastate troopersfrozenu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 4 injured in crash near Caruthers, CHP says
Hanford police arrest man for soliciting minor at park across high school
CHP searching for drivers who fled from fatal crash in Tulare County
Deputies uncover major drug operation in Tulare County
Madera woman whose dog mauled man to death takes plea deal
California threatened with funds loss over abortion coverage
Tinder launches panic button for date emergencies
Show More
2 masked suspects rob employees of Pier 1 at River Park at gunpoint
Fresno State will no longer hold main commencement ceremony
Massive blast kills at least 2 at Houston industrial business
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
New arrest for woman caught on camera fighting Fresno officer
More TOP STORIES News