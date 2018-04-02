SOCIETY

Trump family hosts White House Easter Egg Roll festivities, including bowling

See highlights from the 140th White House Easter Egg Roll, the White House's biggest social event of the year. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo)

The 140th White House Easter Egg Roll was hosted by first lady Melania Trump and President Donald J. Trump on Monday, with 30,000 guests expected. The first lady announced a new addition to the festivities this year: lawn bowling.

The event, which involves children rolling hard-boiled eggs across the South Lawn, is the biggest social event every year for the president's family. The White House announced last week that lawn bowling was the first lady's addition.

PHOTOS: White House Easter Egg Roll 2018


The event also included costumed characters, performances by military bands and an area where children can write letters to troops. Several members of the administration and others were on the list of those who read to children at the reading nook, including the first lady, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
