Society

'Trying 2 impeach Jesus too' sign not just about Trump, pastor says

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. -- A North Carolina church is drawing attention after creating a sign offering support to President Trump in light of his impeachment hearings.

Pastor Tim B. Jones is at the center of the controversy after posting a sign at Resurrection Baptist Church that reads "TRYING 2 IMPEACH JESUS TOO! WONT HAPPEN EITHER!"

On Facebook, Jones called the sign "worth reading" and a "Truth Bomb!" Several Facebook friends commended him for the sign in the comments.

Jones told WBTV the effort to impeach Trump is part of a broader movement to phase out Christianity. The sign is the church's response to that.

"Somebody asked me if I thought that God ordained him to be in office and I do believe that with all my heart," Jones said. "I think that our voice has been taken away, and I think it's time to stand up. If it takes my sign to draw some awareness to it, then that's fine."

In 2016, the church sign read 'WE ARE VOTING, AND NOT FOR HILLARY!"

"I started thinking about the society that we're in and how it's pretty much Godless," Jones said. "I thought they're trying to impeach a president that they're not happy won an election. What's the difference? They're trying to take God out of everything as well."

The church is in Kannapolis, around 30 miles north of Charlotte.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynccontroversial artchurch
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 storms to hit Valley during Thanksgiving
Masked men with gun enter Fresno apartment through window, rob residents
Firebaugh Police find stolen farm equipment worth $300,000, arrest 1
How a radio station is helping Fresno's Hmong community heal
Deputies looking for armed man who broke into Fresno Co. home
Charges dismissed against ex-Fresno teacher who put rope around students' necks
Local first responders train for active shooter situation
Show More
Orosi woman sold skin creams tainted with mercury: U.S. Attorney's Office
14-year-old girl missing in Mendota
Visalia high schooler arrested for threatening to shoot another student
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Tension in Hmong community over linking Fresno shooting to gang task force
More TOP STORIES News