Tulare County Sheriff's deputies are looking for relatives of a man that died several days ago.The body of Daniel Quintanilla was found on August 5th in the area of Springville Drive and W Street in Porterville. They said there was no evidence of foul play.Deputies believe Quintanilla may have family in San Benito, Texas, and are hoping someone recognizes his picture and knows him.Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.