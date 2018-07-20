Tulare County Sheriff's Office take on lip sync battle challenge

Police departments across the country are taking part in the lip sync challenge and the Tulare County Sheriff's Office joined in on the fun.TCSO shared a video on YouTube showcasing several of their team members lip-syncing and dancing to popular songs.Last week a deputy from the sheriff's office participated in the challenge and posted the video to Facebook. That video now has over 178,000 views.On Friday, the TCSO challenged the Fresno County Sheriff's Office on Twitter and they gladly accepted by posting on Facebook, "Let the production process begin."