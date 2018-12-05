Tulare County Supervisors approve Sequoia Gateway project near Visalia

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --Because they were so thorough, Tulare County Supervisor Pete Vander Poel says developers of the Sequoia Gateway Commerce Center made it easy for him to say yes to the project.
He believes it will benefit the entire region, and diversify the area's economy.
Developers estimate Sequoia Gateway will create more than 2,000 jobs and $17 million in annual tax revenue.
"It's going to be a tremendous increase in property tax evaluation which will benefit the county now, ultimately benefit the city of Visalia and the county," Vander Poel said. "And it's going to increase sales tax tremendously."
To be located at the southeast corner of Caldwell Avenue and Highway 99, Sequoia Gateway will be built in phases over the next eight to ten years.
The first phase will include a Valley Children's specialty care center, as well as gas stations and fast food restaurants.
Phase two will include hotels, retail stores, and a visitor's center.
Jaenette Trejo read about the project in the paper, and the part about the new Valley Children's clinic caught her eye.
She's had to drive her child to the Madera County location several times before, so she likes the idea of having something closer.
"(I'd) save myself the 40 minute drive," she said.
Representatives with Valley Children's say they're still in escrow on the property, and it will be 12 to 15 months before they finalize a specific plan for the regional outpatient specialty care center.
Currently, Vander Poel says there's a tremendous need for the types of services the center will offer.
"So it's a real win for our local children and their families here in Tulare County," he said.
Developers expect activity to start by early next year, with some businesses open as soon as the first quarter of 2020.
The project site is in Tulare County, but developers say they anticipate it being incorporated into the city of Visalia someday.
