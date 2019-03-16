Tulare Union junior recognized by Marines

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare Union High School junior has been accepted into a prestigious Marine Corps program-and he's not even planning on becoming a Marine.Tulare Union student Bryson Shaffer was nominated by his AP English teacher for the Semper-Fidelis All-American Program.The program recognizes high school juniors who succeed in academics and athletics, and are leaders in their schools or communities.Shaffer met all of the requirements and was one of 100 students selected to be an All-American.As part of that membership, Shaffer will travel to the nation's capital this summer to participate in the program's Battles Won Academy.He'll have the opportunity to network with leaders from all aspects of American life."It's amazing that I get to go and go to a new place and do new things and make the best of your life," Shaffer said."It's going to lay that good foundation in his life for that leadership ability," said U.S. Marines Staff Sgt. Jesus Murillo. "I was very excited and it's definitely a wonderful opportunity that he's going to be taking advantage of."Shaffer picked his swim coach to be his mentor at the Battles Won Academy.It will be an all-expenses-paid trip.