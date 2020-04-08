u.s. & world

Tyler Perry buys groceries for shoppers during senior, at-risk hour at dozens of grocery stores

ATLANTA -- Tyler Perry surprised shoppers at supermarkets across the southeastern United States by picking up the tab for their groceries Wednesday morning.

The actor and producer paid the grocery bill for shoppers at 44 Atlanta-area Krogers during the hour designated for older and higher-risk shoppers during the coronavirus outbreak, according to the chain. Perry, who is from New Orleans, also paid for groceries during the at-risk shopping hour at 29 Winn-Dixie stores across Louisiana.

"We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic," Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger's Atlanta Division, said in a news release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiahealthentertainmentcoronavirusu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Updates on California's response to COVID-19 pandemic
Young girl who pioneered CBD for epilepsy dies of COVID-19
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
NYC hospital worker, mother of twins, dies from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley woman shares experience battling coronavirus through journal
Updates on California's response to COVID-19 pandemic
Central California coronavirus cases
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
At least 1 dead in west central Fresno house fire
Teen fatally shot in Merced, police searching for suspect
Local leaders worried that Easter weekend could lead to greater COVID-19 spread
Show More
COVID-19 pandemic: Is California's 'peak' coming next week?
CA nursing home resident evacuated after employees don't show up
Questions remain as Fresno County supervisors discuss COVID-19 response
Man's body found in Delano, deputies investigate as 'suspicious'
Man shot at central Fresno apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News