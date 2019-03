Uber's lost and found includes chihuahua, gold teeth, Harry Potter wand, dirty laundry

Uber hopes some customers claim what they left behind on their rides and the list of items is quite interesting.The ride-hailing giant has released its third annual lost & found index and says the most unusual forgotten item was an 8-week-old Chihuahua.Other bizarre possessions include a full set of 18-karat gold teeth, a salmon head, a shopping cart, a Lego championship wrestling belt and one - just one - Gucci flip flop.As for the most common items, they're what you might guess: Phones, cameras, keys and wallets.Here are some other unusual items forgotten in Ubers last year:- A black-and-white tuxedo for a small dog- A propane tank- A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot- A small handmade cat puppet- A bird- A mannequin- Full fish tank with fish and water- A piece of parchment paper with sap on it- Dirty laundry