uber

Uber's lost and found includes chihuahua, gold teeth, Harry Potter wand, dirty laundry

EMBED <>More Videos

Someone left behind an 8-week-old chihuahua in their Uber — and that's not even the weirdest thing people in the lost and found list.

Uber hopes some customers claim what they left behind on their rides and the list of items is quite interesting.

The ride-hailing giant has released its third annual lost & found index and says the most unusual forgotten item was an 8-week-old Chihuahua.

Other bizarre possessions include a full set of 18-karat gold teeth, a salmon head, a shopping cart, a Lego championship wrestling belt and one - just one - Gucci flip flop.

As for the most common items, they're what you might guess: Phones, cameras, keys and wallets.

Here are some other unusual items forgotten in Ubers last year:

- A black-and-white tuxedo for a small dog
- A propane tank
- A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
- A small handmade cat puppet
- A bird
- A mannequin
- Full fish tank with fish and water
- A piece of parchment paper with sap on it
- Dirty laundry
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societylost and founduber
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UBER
Man attacks Lyft driver stuck in New York City traffic, stomps on car
Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs at wheel
Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs at wheel
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
TOP STORIES
SR-178 in Kern County shut for 1 or 2 days due to falling boulders
Man and deputy who saved him cross paths 12 years later for long overdue reunion
Man arrested for beating family's missing dog, tying legs with cord
New technology could help detectives find 1994 murder suspect
VIDEO: Firefighters save American flag from fire
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
Storm hits the South Valley creating hazardous roads
Show More
Deputies search for suspect who slammed into patrol car in West Central Fresno
Kids Day 2019
No jail time for man who helped cover up Gavin Gladding hit-and-run
Bodyguard for exotic dancers killed while collecting a debt at motel
Immanuel basketball heading to Sacramento to play for their first ever state title
More TOP STORIES News