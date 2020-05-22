University of California eliminates SAT, ACT testing as admissions requirement for freshman students

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The University of California Board of Regents unanimously voted Thursday to eliminate the SAT and ACT tests as a requirement for incoming freshman students.
The testing requirement will be eliminated permanently, but the UC system intends to have a new standardized test in place for students in the fall of 2025.
"Today's decision by the Board marks a significant change for the University's undergraduate admissions," said UC President Janet Napolitano said in a statement. "We are removing the ACT/SAT requirement for California students and developing a new test that more closely aligns with what we expect incoming students to know to demonstrate their preparedness for UC."
The SAT and ACT tests can still be used when considering a student for admissions in the fall of 2021 and 2022, but the test will be optional.
Beginning in the fall of 2023, UC campuses will not consider either test when deciding on a student's admission.
The UC hopes to have another test in place for freshman students enrolling in the fall of 2025.
If there is no test in place by then, the SAT and ACT tests will remain eliminated for California students.
The writing portion of the exams will not be used in a student's admission beginning next fall.
News of the UC considering eliminating the standardized test requirement first surfaced in February.
There are a total of nine UC campuses.
