Unclaimed valuables found at late Selma jeweler's home, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is hoping to return jewelry and other valuables to their rightful owners.

Officials discovered some envelopes containing watches, rings, necklaces, earrings and coins at the home of a Selma jeweler who passed away last year.

The envelopes contain little information, so they are not sure who owns the items.

For years, George Garabedian operated a business called Geo's Jewelry on High Street in Selma. His shop closed in 2010 after the rood collapsed.

It is believed he continued to work as a jeweler at his home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
