A United Airlines flight attendant is under investigation after passengers reported she was drunk on a flight.A picture posted by Erika Gorman on Twitter shows the attendant leaning against a door.Gorman posted in a tweet that the flight was terrifying, and she had to go to the cockpit to tell the pilot of the attendant.United Airlines released a statement saying they are aware of the incident and "as a gesture of goodwill, we have compensated all customers aboard the flight, and we apologize for any inconvenience or distress this may have caused."