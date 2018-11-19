VIRAL VIDEO

UPDATE: Chipotle may hire back manager fired after asking customers to pay before being served

Chipotle manager fired after asking customer to pay before being served

ST. PAUL, Minnesota --
Just a day after Chipotle fired a manager at one of its restaurants after she was recorded asking customers to pay before being served, the popular fast food chain said it may re-hire her.

According to reports, the new announcement came after social media users posted what they said were screenshots of one of the customers bragging about "dining and dashing" from restaurants in the past.

Chipotle responded to one social media user's post on Sunday by saying that it had received additional information that may change its decision to terminate the employee.

"Our actions were based on the facts known to us immediately after the incident," it tweeted.
"We now have additional information which needs to be investigated further. We want to do the right thing, so after further investigation, we'll re-train and re-hire if the facts warrant it."



The manager of the Minnesota restaurant was fired after a video was posted to Twitter on Thursday by a user named Masud Ali, who captioned it: "can a group of young well established African American get a bite to eat after a long workout session?"

In the video, the manager tells the hungry customers, "You gotta pay because you never have money when you come in here."

After multiple views and having tagged the popular restaurant, Chipotle replied to the video stating, "What happened here is not how our employees should treat our customers." It also added that the manager captured on camera "has since been terminated and the staff has undergone re-training to prevent this incident from happening again."



Following that response, on Saturday, Chipotle added that the manager had mistaken Thursday's guests for another group of gentlemen that were unable to pay for their meals earlier in the week.

When KABC-TV Eyewitness News reached out to Chipotle for further details, it received the following statement:

We are committed to treating all of our customers fairly and with respect. Regarding what happened at the St. Paul restaurant, the manager thought these gentlemen were the same customers from Tuesday night who weren't able to pay for their meal. Regardless, this is not how we treat our customers and as a result, the manager has been terminated and the restaurant is being retrained to ensure something like this doesn't happen again.

After the tweet went viral, when Twitter users began to post old tweets believed to be from Ali's account that appeared to show that he and his friends have eaten at restaurants without paying in the past, Chipotle told Eyewitness News it was aware of the tweets and continuing to investigate the situation.
