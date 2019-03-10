Society

US Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

Gold medalist United States' Kelly Catlin wears her medal earned in the women's individual time trial cycling competition at the Pan Am Games in Milton, Ontario, July 22, 2015.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the U.S. women's pursuit team win the silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, died Friday at her home in California. She was 23.

USA Cycling chief executive Rob DeMartini said in a statement Sunday that "the entire cycling community is mourning this immense loss. We are offering continuous support to Kelly's teammates, coaches and staff. We also encourage all those who knew Kelly to support each other through the grieving."

Catlin's father, Mark Catlin, told VeloNews that his daughter killed herself.

Catlin was born and raised near Minneapolis, Minnesota, and rose to prominence on the track as a member of the U.S. national team. She also raced on the road for the Rally UHC Pro Cycling Team, and she was pursuing a graduate degree in computational mathematics at Stanford.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Los Banos police investigating deadly crash on Highway 152
Jetliner crashes in Ethiopia, killing 157 from 35 countries
Flooding in Strathmore caused by leak, deputies says
Driver takes off running after hitting multiple cars on Highway 180
Woman rescued after falling down 125 feet culvert pipe
Authorities find vehicle of missing Marine, search continues
Valley students compete at robotics regional championship
Show More
Officer suspect cellmate in homicide of Corcoran prison inmate
Alleged beer thieves crash car into Parlier home
Bus explodes in Swedish capital, driver hospitalized
Jaguar attacks woman taking selfie at Arizona zoo
Diver trapped in whale's mouth jokes he didn't have 'whale of a time'
More TOP STORIES News